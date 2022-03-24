GHGSat releases its 2021 methane emissions report

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

GHGSat is reporting that it detected 143 MTCO 2 e (metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent) in methane emissions in 2021.

GHGSat says the emissions it detected is the equivalent of “31.2 million cars driving on the road for a year.”

The report goes on to says that 2.3 MTCO 2 e in emissions were mitigated in 2021, though emissions are on the rise.

Global methane emissions on the rise. Credit: GHGSat.

Here are some other findings:

Fossil fuels and landfills dominated emissions – The majority of emissions we detected came from carbon-intensive energy industries despite massive emissions from waste management.

– The majority of emissions we detected came from carbon-intensive energy industries despite massive emissions from waste management. 2021 Oil and Gas Trends, Central Asia, the highest emitter – In 2021, 2.6Mt of methane emissions measured in high-resolution emanated from oil & gas facilities. Combined, the five highest measurements from oil & gas sites released CO2e emissions equivalent to burning 42.4 million barrels of oil.

– In 2021, 2.6Mt of methane emissions measured in high-resolution emanated from oil & gas facilities. Combined, the five highest measurements from oil & gas sites released CO2e emissions equivalent to burning 42.4 million barrels of oil. Largest emissions in North America were from the Permian (Basin).

Permian Basin map. Credit: Encyclopedia Britannica.

2021 Coal Mine Trends – GHGSat measured 1.7Mt of CH4 emissions from coal mines in 2021, including from the world’s top coal producing countries such as China, Australia, Russia, and India.

– GHGSat measured 1.7Mt of CH4 emissions from coal mines in 2021, including from the world’s top coal producing countries such as China, Australia, Russia, and India. 2021 Landfill Trends – With landfill accounting for 20% of all our recorded industrial emissions last year, GHGSat worked with operators and authorities to raise awareness of the major role waste emissions play in the global methane budget.

