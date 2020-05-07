Geoff Languedoc updates us on CASI in the time of COVID-19

Share Facebook

The coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic is affecting all segments of the space community. In this weeks SpaceQ podcast I speak with Geoff Languedoc from CASI.

With the COVID-19 virus becoming a global pandemic I wanted to talk to people within the space community about how their organizations are coping, and also get a little personal and talk about life at home. This is the second interview in this feature.

Geoff Languedoc is the Executive Director of the Canadian Aeronautics and Space Institute. CASI as it’s known, is a not-for-profit scientific and technical organization that traces its roots back to 1954. It became the formal organization it is today in 1962 with the merger of the Toronto based Canadian Astronautical Society and the Montreal-based Astronautical Society of Canada. This put the organization squarely at the forefront of the new space age. Today the organization serves a diverse membership across Canada and hosts some important annual conferences that brings the community together.

