Gemini V Goes The Distance

Iain Christie October 28, 2022 History, News Leave a comment

Gemini V pilot Charles "Pete" Conrad, left, and command pilot Gordon Cooper stand in front of Cape Kennedy's Launch Pad 19 during a training exercise on Aug. 16, 1965. Credit: NASA.

What will it take for Project Gemini to reach its goals of long duration flight? And in 1965 that meant trying to make it to eight days.

In this episode of the Terranauts podcast, NASA and Project Gemini really stretch their legs in an attempt to set the record for the longest human space flight. Reaching the goal of eight days will mean proving that humans can live and work in space long enough to get to the Moon and back. All that NASA needed was a good plan, a little bit of luck… and a working fuel cell. Tune in to see how THAT worked out.

Listen in.

