Four university teams selected for SEDS Canada CAN-RGX challenge

The Students for the Exploration and Development of Space (SEDS Canada) have selected four university teams to compete in their annual Canadian Reduced Gravity Experiment Design Challenge (CAN-RGX).

The 2021-22 CAN-RGX challenge is open to students at Canadian universities and colleges who want to test a small scientific payload on the National Research Council of Canada’s (NRC) Falcon 20 research aircraft. That aircraft can simulate reduced gravity environments, a useful tool to test payloads destined for space.

The competition is also supported by the Canadian Space Agency.

The teams selected this year include: