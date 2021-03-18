CFI gives out $518 million to Canadian projects, including for space exploration

Elizabeth Howell March 18, 2021 News, Science Comments Off on CFI gives out $518 million to Canadian projects, including for space exploration

The Canadian Hydrogen Observatory and Radio-transient Detector. Credit: K. Vanderlinde/University of Toronto.

Earlier this month, the Canada Foundation for Innovation (CFI) disclosed $518 million of infrastructure funding it will give to universities across the country. Some of these projects have direct applications to space exploration, while others might be repurposed for astronauts and astronomy once the work becomes a little more advanced.

This page is for subscribers only.

Already a subscriber? Log in.

Fact-driven space news, columns, business, policy, technology and more.

Support independent journalism.

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Tags

About Elizabeth Howell

Elizabeth Howell
Is SpaceQ's Associate Editor as well as a business and science reporter, researcher and consultant. She recently received her Ph.D. from the University of North Dakota and is communications Instructor instructor at Algonquin College.
© Copyright 2021 SpaceQ Media Inc., All Rights Reserved