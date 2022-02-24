Ceres Acquisition Corp. votes in favour of extending deadline to complete deal

Share Facebook

Ceres Acquisition Corp shareholders voted 65% in favour of extending the deadline to June 30, 2022 to consummate a merger. Prior to the shareholders meeting, Ceres had entered into a non-binding letter of intent on Feb. 14 to merge with Maritime Launch Services (MLS). There is one new snag though.

MLS is planing to build Canada’s first orbital commercial spaceport, known as Spaceport Nova Scotia. The company has been working towards this goal for five years and has had ups and downs along the way. With $10 million in new funding last year the company has been making steady progress the past year and looked set to start construction this year.

However, while this vote is good for a Ceres and MLS merger, there is one significant snag. The primary launch vehicle MLS intends to use at the onset is the Cyclone 4M rocket supplied by Yuzhnoye, a Ukrainian company. With today’s invasion of Ukraine by Russia the availability of the Cyclone is now in question.

Voting Results for Approval of the Extension to the Permitted Timeline. Credit: Ceres Acquisition Corp.

This is developing story and we’ll report more details as they become available. SpaceQ has contacted MLS but hasn’t heard back from them as yet.

