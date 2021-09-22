Canadian Space Agency to host webinar on Project Risk Class Selection and Mission Tailoring

Share Facebook

The Canadian Space Agency (CSA) will hold a webinar on Thursday, October 14, 2021 to discuss two new guideline documents related to Project Risk Class Selection and Mission Tailoring.

The new guidelines are available below.

The CSA notes that “A project risk class is only applicable to projects or investments with a contractual component with CSA; it is not applicable to standalone CSA Grants and Contributions or the Space Technology and Development Program (STDP).”

The CSA further states that “The webinar will include speakers from the CSA and will provide an opportunity for questions. This event is targeted for stakeholders who participate in space missions, or who may lead contracted work as part of projects.”

You can register here.

Project Risk Class Selection Guidelines

Systems Engineering Mission Tailoring Guidelines

Lignes directrices relatives à l’adaptation des missions – Ingénierie des systèmes