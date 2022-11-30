Canadian Space Agency to Host Platforms and Launcher Services Webinar

Share Facebook

The Canadian Space Agency (CSA) is hosting a webinar on December 7 on the topic of Accessing Space: Platforms and Launcher Services.

In its summary of the event the CSA says the “webinar will provide an overview of currently available platforms and launcher services used to place small satellites into orbit. We will also discuss Canadian and international regulations for satellite.”

While the focus will be on “currently available platforms and launcher services,” it will be interesting to see if Canadian companies like SpaceRyde, C6 Launch and Reaction Dynamics are mentioned.

The webinar starts at 2 pm ET and is scheduled to last until 3 pm ET. It will be in English and the target audience is industry, academia, and not-for-profit organizations. A French version is scheduled for Dec. 14.

To participate send an email to pmi-sim@asc-csa.gc.ca with the following information:

Last name, first name

Organization

Role in the organization

Email address

The date you will attend, either the 7th or 14th

Speakers include:

Alfred Ng, Manager, Projects/Programs Portfolio – Canadian Space Agency

Tony Pellerin, Manager (Mechanical) – Canadian Space Agency

André Jodoin, SIM Supervisor – Canadian Space Agency

Mario Ciaramicoli, Technology Development Officer – Canadian Space Agency

If you can’t attend a recording of the webinar will be available on the event page.