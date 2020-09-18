Canadian Space Agency restructures to meet future growth of the space program

Marc Boucher September 18, 2020 Business, News Comments Off on Canadian Space Agency restructures to meet future growth of the space program

Credit: SpaceQ/Canadian Space Agency.

Little known outside the confines of the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) and Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED), are changes which came into effect on August 31st to the top level organizational structure of Canada's space agency.

Those changes are designed to meet the needs of key programs and the growing importance within government of the space program. SpaceQ has obtained the new organizational chart, including a new critical position, and the names of personnel for each position.

This page is for subscribers only.

Already a subscriber? Log in.

Fact-driven space news, columns, business, policy, technology and more.

Support independent journalism.

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Tags

About Marc Boucher

Marc Boucher
Boucher is an entrepreneur, writer, editor & publisher. He is the founder of SpaceQ Media Inc. and CEO and co-founder of SpaceRef Interactive Inc. Boucher has 20 years working in various roles in the space industry and a total of 28 years as a technology entrepreneur including creating Maple Square, Canada's first internet directory and search engine.
© Copyright 2020 SpaceQ Media Inc., All Rights Reserved