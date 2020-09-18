Canadian Space Agency restructures to meet future growth of the space program

Share Facebook

Little known outside the confines of the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) and Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED), are changes which came into effect on August 31st to the top level organizational structure of Canada's space agency.

Those changes are designed to meet the needs of key programs and the growing importance within government of the space program. SpaceQ has obtained the new organizational chart, including a new critical position, and the names of personnel for each position.