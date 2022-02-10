Canadian Space Agency issues technology demonstration AO with $8M in funding

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

The Canadian Space Agency (CSA) has issued a new technology demonstration announcement of opportunity (AO) with an estimated $8M in funding available.

This AO provides a maximum contribution of $2M per project in the form of a non-repayable contribution. Applications are being accepted as of today with an application deadline of March 29th, 2024. That’s right, this AO is open for two years. The maximum project duration us 36 months.

The AO is open to for-profit organizations, not-for-profit organizations, and universities, all established and operating in Canada.

Technology demonstration in space

The CSA provided the following introduction which outlines what the AO covers.

“In the last decade, the Canadian space community has expressed, through forums, conferences, working groups, and more recently through the CSA’s Request For Information, the need for frequent and accessible demonstration opportunities for innovative space technologies. The space scene has changed in recent years as several new platforms and launch providers have appeared. Furthermore, CubeSats are increasingly used as a cost-effective solution for space demonstrations and validations of new technologies.”

“Technology demonstration, for the purpose of this Announcement of Opportunity (AO), means to demonstrate technologies in space. A technology may require a specific demonstration: to gain flight heritage for potential commercial sales, for validation, for an eventual scientific experiment, to demonstrate a new product, service or application. More specifically, this AO will support the development of a protoflight model, its adaptation, delivery, integration, launch and demonstration.”

“In light of the above, the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) is issuing this AO to specifically support the Canadian space sector with funds to demonstrate new technologies in space, before December 2026. This AO will award non-repayable contributions of up to $2M per research and development project, that expect benefits in the short to medium term (i.e. 1 to 5 years).”

“Applicants are asked to read the following AO thoroughly before submitting their applications. This AO was prepared to help applicants complete the application process, and outlines key elements, including mandatory criteria for eligibility, details on eligible projects and the selection process. In the event of any discrepancies between this AO and the individual funding agreements governing a project, the latter document(s) will take precedence.”