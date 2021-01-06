Canadian Armed Forces – Space is a team sport

Share Facebook

The last decade has witnessed a steady and progressive realization that space is no longer a sanctuary, but it was during this time that space capability has become a foundation for our very way of life. In the past, governments had freedom of action in space, the safety and security challenges were relatively benign, and the number of actors limited. Today none of these assertions are true. Many analysts would suggest that space as a sanctuary has not been true for decades. The current evolution of military space programs around the world is a recognition that space is a domain that requires protection and defence just like any other.