Canada Foundation for Innovation awards $628M for Major Science Initiatives

The Canada Foundation for Innovation (CFI) has announced its 2023 Major Science Initiatives Fund decisions, allocating $628 million to 14 institutions and 19 projects.
Making the announcement on Friday, August 19 in Sudbury at SNOLAB was the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry. He said “Through this investment, we’re supporting our world-class research facilities that drive innovation and the researchers who are making important discoveries across the country. We’re making sure that Canada is equipped to support the next generation of researchers who will tackle the world’s most pressing issues and who will advance our society for all to thrive.”
Queen University’s SNOLAB, who hosted the event, received the second largest funding in the amount of $102 million. The largest award was to the University of Victoria’s Ocean Networks Canada who received $114,799,830.
Other notable awards that have some relation to the space sector include; SuperDARN Canada, which collaborates on the Super Dual Auroral Radar Network for global space weather; and the Université du Québec – Institut national de la recherche scientifique’s Advanced Laser Light Source.
Below is the full list of recipients.
|Applicant Institution
|Project Title
|Max CFI Contribution
|Dalhousie University
|Ocean Tracking Network
|$38,528,919
|IISD Experimental Lakes Area Inc.
|IISD Experimental Lakes Area Inc.
|$11,730,627
|McMaster University
|Canadian Research Data Centre Network
|$17,471,597
|Queen’s University
|Canadian Cancer Trials Group Operations and Statistics Centre at Queen’s University
|$19,457,683
|SNOLAB
|$102,000,000
|The Hospital for Sick Children
|CGEn – Canada’s national facility for genome sequencing and analysis
|$48,900,667
|Université de Montréal
|Coalition Publica
|$10,362,092
|Université du Québec – Institut national de la recherche scientifique
|Advanced Laser Light Source
|$3,394,900
|Université Laval
|Canadian Research Icebreaker Amundsen
|$54,849,938
|University of Alberta
|The Metabolomics Innovation Centre
|$8,339,183
|GlycoNet Integrated Services
|$10,684,968
|University of Guelph
|Centre for Biodiversity Genomics
|$8,987,000
|University of Ottawa
|The André E. Lalonde Accelerator Mass Spectrometry Facility for Environmental Radionuclides
|$5,845,254
|University of Saskatchewan
|Canadian Light Source Inc.
|$97,243,194
|Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization
|$53,948,651
|SuperDARN Canada: The Canadian Component of the Super Dual Auroral Radar Network, A Global Space Weather Collaboration
|$2,604,037
|The Global Water Futures Observatories
|$15,253,186
|University of Western Ontario (The)
|Wind Engineering, Energy and Environment Research Facility (WindEEE)
|$3,887,057
|University of Victoria
|Ocean Networks Canada
|$114,799,830
|Total: 14
|Total: 19
|Total: $628,288,783