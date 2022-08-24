Canada Foundation for Innovation awards $628M for Major Science Initiatives

Share Facebook

The Canada Foundation for Innovation (CFI) has announced its 2023 Major Science Initiatives Fund decisions, allocating $628 million to 14 institutions and 19 projects.

Making the announcement on Friday, August 19 in Sudbury at SNOLAB was the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry. He said “Through this investment, we’re supporting our world-class research facilities that drive innovation and the researchers who are making important discoveries across the country. We’re making sure that Canada is equipped to support the next generation of researchers who will tackle the world’s most pressing issues and who will advance our society for all to thrive.”

Queen University’s SNOLAB, who hosted the event, received the second largest funding in the amount of $102 million. The largest award was to the University of Victoria’s Ocean Networks Canada who received $114,799,830.

Other notable awards that have some relation to the space sector include; SuperDARN Canada, which collaborates on the Super Dual Auroral Radar Network for global space weather; and the Université du Québec – Institut national de la recherche scientifique’s Advanced Laser Light Source.

Below is the full list of recipients.