BC Team Zephyr to represent Canada at the European Space Agency’s CanSat competition

Team Zephyr, made up of BC’s Fraser Heights and Byrne Creek Secondary schools will represent Canada at the upcoming European Space Agency’s CanSat competition.

Team Zephyr recently competed at the CanSat Design Challenge in Lethbridge, Alberta with three other teams.

The teams launched “CanSats” – pop-can sized satellites with computer-controlled science experiments on board – to an altitude of 1 kilometer. In the brief time available, the teams did in-flight experiments and then send the results back to Earth as their rockets descend under parachute.

After impressing judges that included a representative from the Canadian Space Agency with their RotaSat, Team Zephyr was selected to head to Bologna, Italy for the ESA competition. They will be competing against 22 ESA member along with Latvia, Lithuania, and Slovenia.

The six member team is currently looking for additional sponsors to help with the costs of heading to Italy. The 5-day competition runs from June 20th to the 25th. Anyone interested in supporting the team can contact Kentarou Howard at teamzephyr.cansat@gmail.com and download the teams sponsor package.

Team Zephyr RotaSat