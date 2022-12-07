Artemis 1 Mission

Astrobotic, An Update

Marc Boucher December 7, 2022 Business, News Leave a comment

Peregrine lander. Credit: Astrobotic Technology.

In this episode of the Space Economy podcast we a have Future In-Space Operations Q&A from Nov. 30 with Mike Provenzano, Director of Lunar Surface Systems at Astrobotic Technology.

Astrobotic was founded in 2007, has over 200 employees, has won over 75 contracts, has 2 lunar lander missions booked and 2 lunar rover missions booked, has six programs and great ambitions. What they haven’t done yet is flown a mission. That’s about to change with the Peregrine Mission One, a lunar lander with 120 kg of payload that is expecting to launch in the first of half of next year on an untested ULA Vulcan Centaur.

Mike presented a comprehensive update on all of Astrobotic’s programs. His talk was title “Astrobotic’s Space Logistics Services: Making the Moon Accessible to the World.”

Listen in.

Mike Provenzano, Astrobotic Presentation

Provenzano_11-30-22

Tags

About Marc Boucher

Boucher is an entrepreneur, writer, editor & publisher. He is the founder of SpaceQ Media Inc. and CEO and co-founder of SpaceRef Interactive LLC. Boucher has 20+ years working in various roles in the space industry and a total of 30 years as a technology entrepreneur including creating Maple Square, Canada's first internet directory and search engine.

Leave a Reply

© Copyright 2022 SpaceQ Media Inc., All Rights Reserved