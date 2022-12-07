Astrobotic, An Update

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

In this episode of the Space Economy podcast we a have Future In-Space Operations Q&A from Nov. 30 with Mike Provenzano, Director of Lunar Surface Systems at Astrobotic Technology.

Astrobotic was founded in 2007, has over 200 employees, has won over 75 contracts, has 2 lunar lander missions booked and 2 lunar rover missions booked, has six programs and great ambitions. What they haven’t done yet is flown a mission. That’s about to change with the Peregrine Mission One, a lunar lander with 120 kg of payload that is expecting to launch in the first of half of next year on an untested ULA Vulcan Centaur.

Mike presented a comprehensive update on all of Astrobotic’s programs. His talk was title “Astrobotic’s Space Logistics Services: Making the Moon Accessible to the World.”

Listen in.

Mike Provenzano, Astrobotic Presentation