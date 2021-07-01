Artful: Satellite images showing the beauty of Canada

Beautifully Unfortunate, Lake Winnipeg, Manitoba. Credit: NextGen Environmental Research Inc. Contains modified Copernicus Sentinel-2 data, processed by ESA.

The Canadian Space Agency has released 13 images that show the beauty of Canada as seen by a variety of Earth observing satellites.

The Canadian Space Agency said “We challenged 13 organizations from across the country to create stunning satellite images that showcase the natural beauty of a region in each of Canada’s territories and provinces — not a typical order for companies used to treating satellite data for scientific or commercial use. Yet, like any painter or sculptor, the specialists who process satellite data are visual artists who convey meaning through the careful selection of colour, texture, tone, shadow and shapes.”

The 13 satellite images showing the beauty of Canada

Click on any image title or image for details about the satellite image.

North Cape, Prince Edward Island – The North Cape Eddies: A Satellite Tribute to the Traditions of Prince Edward Island

St. Lawrence River, Quebec – Winter Drift

Banff National Park, Alberta – Unveiling the radar beauty of Banff National Park

Pacific Rim National Park, British Columbia – A swirl of clouds at the Pacific Rim

Lake Winnipeg, Manitoba – Beautifully Unfortunate

Bay of Fundy, New Brunswick – Giraffe Meets Van Gogh in Fundy Bay, New Brunswick

Cape Spear Lighthouse National Historic Site, Newfoundland and Labrador – A Painter’s Palette at the Edge of the Earth

Bay of Fundy, Nova Scotia – Viresco (Meaning: I will flourish, I will grow)

Sanikiluaq, Nunavut – Sikumiut – People of the Ice

Inuvialuit Settlement Region, Northwest Territories – The Floe of Time

Rideau Lakes, Ontario – The best of both worlds

Lake Athabasca, Saskatchewan – Harmony

Whitehorse, Yukon – Mr. Whitehorse

