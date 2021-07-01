Artful: Satellite images showing the beauty of Canada

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

The Canadian Space Agency has released 13 images that show the beauty of Canada as seen by a variety of Earth observing satellites.

The Canadian Space Agency said “We challenged 13 organizations from across the country to create stunning satellite images that showcase the natural beauty of a region in each of Canada’s territories and provinces — not a typical order for companies used to treating satellite data for scientific or commercial use. Yet, like any painter or sculptor, the specialists who process satellite data are visual artists who convey meaning through the careful selection of colour, texture, tone, shadow and shapes.”

The 13 satellite images showing the beauty of Canada

Click on any image title or image for details about the satellite image.