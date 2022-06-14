Arkisys with Dan Lopez

Share Facebook

This week on the Space Economy podcast we’re presenting a Future in Space Operations talk by Dan Lopez, Chief Business Officer of Arkisys. The title of Dan’s talk is Driving the Next Silk Road in Space: The Arkisys Port Architecture.

Now, the one thing to remember about these Future in Space Operations presentations is that you will sometimes get ideas that are in the very early stages of development. That’s the case with the Port Architecture by Arkisys. While the idea appears sound, the business case is ongoing. So Dan will introduce the product and their plans. The company is less than 2 years old but has garnered enough support including from the U.S. Department of Defense, Defense Innovation Unit that they are preparing for on-orbit demo.

Listen in.