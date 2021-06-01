An update on China’s commercial space efforts

The Chinese i-Space rocket SQX-1 Y1 in the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on July 23, 2019. Credit: i-Space/Xinhua.

It’s been several months since we did a podcast on China with a focus on their commercial space efforts. In this edition we’ll discuss China’s broadband mega-constellation, get a launch update, learn about China’s first commercial spaceport, and learn more about the commercialization efforts of Chinese Earth observation data.

My returning guest for this weeks Space Economy podcast is Blaine Curio, a space and satcom industry consultant based in Hong Kong who focuses primarily on China. Beside his own consultancy, Orbital Gateway, Blaine also consults as a Senior Affiliate with Euroconsult. And this past summer, he along with co-host Jean Deville, launched a podcast called the Dongfang Hour, or literally translated, Eastern Hour.

Listen in.

