Canada Space Directory

An introduction to China’s space economy – Part 2

Marc Boucher November 25, 2020 Business, News Leave a comment

Launch of GalaxySpace satellites. Credit: GalaxySpace.

In 2014 China didn’t have any private space companies. Today there are over a 100, the number is growing, and this past week GalaxySpace became the first space unicorn in the country with a valuation of over $1 billion after completing its Series B+ round.

SpaceQ will now begin to cover China’s emerging space economy on a more regular basis. That coverage will include what the export opportunities are for western nations.

Our ongoing coverage continues with the second part of our two part special podcast, an introduction to China’s space economy.

My guest again this week on the second part of The Space Economy podcast is Blaine Curio, a space and satcom industry consultant based in Hong Kong who focuses primarily on China. Beside his own consultancy, Orbital Gateway, Blaine also consults as a Senior Affiliate with Euroconsult. And this past summer, he along with co-host Jean Deville, launched a podcast called the Dongfang Hour, or literally translated, Eastern Hour.

Listen in.

The Show

Listen to and Subscribe to the Podcast

All of SpaceQ’s podcasts are available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and your favourite podcast app.

Tags

About Marc Boucher

Marc Boucher
Boucher is an entrepreneur, writer, editor & publisher. He is the founder of SpaceQ Media Inc. and CEO and co-founder of SpaceRef Interactive Inc. Boucher has 20 years working in various roles in the space industry and a total of 28 years as a technology entrepreneur including creating Maple Square, Canada's first internet directory and search engine.

Leave a Reply

© Copyright 2020 SpaceQ Media Inc., All Rights Reserved