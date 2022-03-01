A status update on space nuclear propulsion

Share Facebook

In this episode of the Space Economy podcast, the third and last episode of our annual Winter Series, we’re featuring a recent Future in Space Operations presentation by Tim Kokan, Principal Engineer at Aerojet Rocketdyne.

The topic of this episode is “Space Nuclear Propulsion: From Current Efforts to a Future Human Mars Campaign.”

The speaker, Dr. Tim Kokan, is a principal engineer within the Mission Architecture group at Aerojet Rocketdyne. He has 19 years of experience in mission analysis and conceptual vehicle design and modelling on a variety of vehicles and applications including: in-space chemical, nuclear, and electric stages, planetary landers, and rocket-based and air- breathing launch vehicles. His responsibilities include mission and vehicle architecture conceptual development, conceptual vehicle sizing, trajectory modelling and optimization, propulsion system sizing and optimization, aerodynamics analysis, and cost estimating. He is currently the technical lead for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s Human Lunar and Mars Exploration architecture development efforts identifying architectures and technologies needed for the affordable and sustainable exploration of both the Moon and Mars.

Space nuclear propulsion presentation