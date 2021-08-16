A Look Ahead at the Space Exploration Economy

August 16, 2021

The future of the space economy. Credit: NASA.

This week on the Space Economy podcast we have the final and 10th episode in our special series Doing Business in the Solar System hosted by Elizabeth Howell.

Today’s podcast: It’s notoriously hard to predict the space exploration economy. Twenty years ago, space tourism was a pipe dream and no company had yet sent a cargo ship to the International Space Station. These days, tourist flights and cargo ships are becoming more common. Are there any lessons we can draw to think ahead to say, 2050?

Joining us is Michael Dodge. He earned multiple law degrees, and is an Associate Professor and Director of Graduate Studies at the University of North Dakota’s Department of Space Studies.

