So you want to time travel

A discussion on time travel on Science Weekend. Credit: Science Channel.

Is time travel possible? In this episode of Science Weekend, time travel is examined by the Science Channel plus NASA chimes in with their view.

Time travel is a question that scientists and science fiction fans have looked at, well, for a long time.

NASA recently tackled the topic in a unique example and concluded that “although humans can’t hop into a time machine and go back in time, we do know that clocks on airplanes and satellites travel at a different speed than those on Earth.”

They further stated that “yes, time travel is indeed a real thing. But it’s not quite what you’ve probably seen in the movies. Under certain conditions, it is possible to experience time passing at a different rate than 1 second per second. And there are important reasons why we need to understand this real-world form of time travel.”

Watch the short feature from the Science Channel.

