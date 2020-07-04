So you want to time travel

Is time travel possible? In this episode of Science Weekend, time travel is examined by the Science Channel plus NASA chimes in with their view.
Time travel is a question that scientists and science fiction fans have looked at, well, for a long time.
NASA recently tackled the topic in a unique example and concluded that “although humans can’t hop into a time machine and go back in time, we do know that clocks on airplanes and satellites travel at a different speed than those on Earth.”
They further stated that “yes, time travel is indeed a real thing. But it’s not quite what you’ve probably seen in the movies. Under certain conditions, it is possible to experience time passing at a different rate than 1 second per second. And there are important reasons why we need to understand this real-world form of time travel.”
Watch the short feature from the Science Channel.