Advances in artificial intelligence in contested space

On this weeks episode of the Space Economy podcast we have something a little different for you, a talk on the advances and use of artificial intelligence as an opponent in contested space.

Scott Erwin works in the Space Vehicles Directorate of the Air Force Research Lab. The AFRL is all about the cutting edge, and as they describe themselves, “AFRL leads the discovery, development and delivery of warfighting technologies for our air, space and cyberspace forces.”

So naturally, Artificial Intelligence, is part of their R&D portfolio.

In this Future in Space Operations talk of Feb. 24, 2021, Erwin discusses how AI is an emerging technology for contested space by describing the recent technological advancements using gaming tools. You might be surprised how fast things are moving, and the progress might scare you. The presentation and video are available below.

Artificial Intelligence Opponent for Contested Space (AIOCS)

AIvScripted – 3v3 movie. Credit: AFRL.

AIvAI – 3v3. Credit: AFRL.

AIvScripted -100v100. Credit: AFRL.

