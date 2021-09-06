Rethinking the Overview Effect

Rethinking the Overview Effect. Credit: Jordan Bimm/NASA/FISO.

In 1987 Frank White coined the term “Overview Effect” which he used to describe the “cognitive shift that results from the experience of viewing the Earth from space and in space, from orbit or on a lunar mission.”

In this the second episode in our annual Summer Season special podcast we have another Future-in-Space Operations presentation from a couple of weeks ago. The guest speaker is Jordan Bimm from the University of Chicago, who provides some fascinating insights into the Overview Effect, specifically that we need to rethink what it is.

Listen in.

Jordan Bimm Presentation

Bimm_8-18-21

